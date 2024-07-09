Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 492 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $38,661,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $10,848,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $10,329,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,287,000. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRSP opened at $53.23 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.57 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.53 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CRSP shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

