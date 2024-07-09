Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 953 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on TER shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $154.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.21. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $154.90. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.31 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

