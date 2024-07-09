Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Takes $823,000 Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 446.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock opened at $57.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.75.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

