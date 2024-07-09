WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 512.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,403 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 243,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,110,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.93%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price target on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

