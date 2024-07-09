WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Bought by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WEC. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $346,021,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 395,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,879,000 after buying an additional 107,879 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,049,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 69,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,609,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WEC stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $78.09. 110,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,109,771. The stock has a market cap of $24.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.82. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.13 and a 1-year high of $93.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 72.93%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

Further Reading

