Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Embraer (ERJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Embraer (NYSE: ERJ):
- 7/7/2024 – Embraer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 7/3/2024 – Embraer had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.50 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2024 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/19/2024 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/3/2024 – Embraer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 5/14/2024 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
Embraer Trading Up 2.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.
Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.
