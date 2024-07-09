Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Embraer (ERJ)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Embraer (NYSE: ERJ):

7/7/2024 – Embraer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

7/3/2024 – Embraer had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $28.50 to $29.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/29/2024 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/19/2024 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/3/2024 – Embraer was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/14/2024 – Embraer was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Embraer Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ERJ opened at $26.74 on Tuesday. Embraer S.A. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $31.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $896.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.92 million. Embraer had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embraer

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Embraer by 8.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 797,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,249,000 after buying an additional 59,084 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in Embraer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,158,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in Embraer by 88.4% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 623,645 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 292,630 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Embraer by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 465,345 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the first quarter worth $10,754,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

