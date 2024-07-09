WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST Sells 860,000 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 860,000 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 8.2% of WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $685,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $199.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,463,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.08, for a total value of $292,804,474.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 935,211,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,117,185,347.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $90,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,532,985 shares of company stock worth $305,578,679. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.86.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

