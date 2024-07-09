Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.61

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $5.00. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 221,800 shares.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,256 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,664 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 918,969 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 211,487 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 1,263.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 12,644 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.