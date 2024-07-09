Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.61

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.61 and traded as high as $5.00. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 221,800 shares.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.61.
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $0.1113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
