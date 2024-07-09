Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Rating Reiterated by Stephens

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Stephens in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 26.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wendy’s from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,643,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.04. Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.76.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 62.68% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $534.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In other Wendy’s news, CMO Juan Carlos Loredo sold 44,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $873,717.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 27,586 shares in the company, valued at $537,927. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wendy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 17,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,461 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

