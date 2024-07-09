Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on WAL. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut Western Alliance Bancorporation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $75.14.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $61.13 on Monday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $37.25 and a 1-year high of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $61.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 75,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,959,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

