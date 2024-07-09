Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Westwater Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WWR opened at $0.47 on Monday. Westwater Resources has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.50.

Westwater Resources (NASDAQ:WWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Westwater Resources Company Profile

Westwater Resources, Inc operates as an energy technology company, focuses on developing battery-grade natural graphite materials. The company holds interests in Kellyton Graphite Plant located in Kellyton, Alabama; and Bama Mine Project situated in south Alabama. It holds interests in Coosa graphite project located in Coosa County, Alabama.

