WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Plans GBX 11 Dividend

WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

WH Smith Stock Down 1.4 %

LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,177 ($15.08) on Tuesday. WH Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 1,069 ($13.69) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,569 ($20.10). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,146.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,222.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,436.73, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 326.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at WH Smith

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 900 shares of WH Smith stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,110 ($14.22) per share, with a total value of £9,990 ($12,796.21). Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SMWH shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,600 ($20.49) price objective on shares of WH Smith in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,469 ($18.82) price target on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Monday.

WH Smith Company Profile

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. It operates stores in airports, hospitals, railway stations, and motorway service areas.

Featured Stories

