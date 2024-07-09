Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Grows Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whelan Financial raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.1% in the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 3,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. New Century Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 20,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 577,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.20.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $189.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.58. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.35 and a twelve month high of $190.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,764.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.41, for a total value of $3,541,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,303,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,516,961.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $113,668.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,788 shares of company stock worth $21,143,403. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

