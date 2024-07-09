Wolfe Research Begins Coverage on monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Research analysts at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 22.83% from the company’s previous close.

MNDY has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of monday.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on monday.com from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on monday.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price target on monday.com from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of monday.com in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.83.

NASDAQ MNDY opened at $244.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 642.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.79 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com has a fifty-two week low of $122.13 and a fifty-two week high of $251.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.17.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $216.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.33 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 2.42% and a net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that monday.com will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNDY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in monday.com by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com in the fourth quarter worth about $25,925,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of monday.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

