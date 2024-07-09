Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stake Increased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,796 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Workday by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,508,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity LP now owns 22,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Workday from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total transaction of $12,532,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 674,000 shares in the company, valued at $150,841,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.44, for a total transaction of $669,267.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,066 shares in the company, valued at $43,759,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.80, for a total value of $12,532,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 674,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,841,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 389,162 shares of company stock worth $87,128,156. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $222.74. The stock had a trading volume of 165,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,721. The company has a market capitalization of $59.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $229.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.01 and a 52 week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.