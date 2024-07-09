WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 1,032.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 115,450.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ WSFS opened at $45.65 on Tuesday. WSFS Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.12 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.15.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

