Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Given New $126.00 Price Target at Macquarie

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $128.00 to $126.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the casino operator’s stock. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on WYNN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.68. 535,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,779,024. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.79. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $81.65 and a 1 year high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total value of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

