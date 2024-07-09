Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $30.61 and last traded at $30.48. 6,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 238,546 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.42.

Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a market capitalization of $396.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (NYSEARCA:EMCR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 380,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,534,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 2.07% of Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF

The Xtrackers Emerging Markets Carbon Reduction and Climate Improvers ETF (EMCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market stocks that are selected based on ESG criteria. Holdings are weighted in tiers, in favor of low carbon intensity EMCR was launched on Dec 6, 2018 and is managed by Xtrackers.

