Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $30.28

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.28 and last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 72158 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.45.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200 day moving average is $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.33.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.16%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 38.4% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 12,223,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,391,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389,987 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Yum China by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,584,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,139,000 after acquiring an additional 582,792 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Yum China by 11.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,420,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,649,000 after acquiring an additional 454,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Yum China by 1.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,820,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,019,000 after buying an additional 53,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

