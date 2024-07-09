Zambeef Products (LON:ZAM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.69

Zambeef Products PLC (LON:ZAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 5.50 ($0.07). Zambeef Products shares last traded at GBX 5.70 ($0.07), with a volume of 375,950 shares changing hands.

Zambeef Products Trading Down 3.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £16.53 million, a P/E ratio of 570.00 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.69.

Zambeef Products Company Profile

Zambeef Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agri-businesses in Zambia, Nigeria, and Ghana. It operates through Retailing and Cold Chain Food Products and Cropping and Milling segments. The company engages in the production, processing, distribution, and retailing of beef, chicken, pork, milk, dairy products, eggs, edible oils, stock feed, and flour.

