Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Trading Up 0.8%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.50. 16,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 131,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

Zenvia Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Zenvia

Zenvia Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZENV Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

