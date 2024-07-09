Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Trading Up 0.8%

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Free Report) shares shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.50. 16,336 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 131,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.70 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENVGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter. Zenvia had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Zenvia Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zenvia stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ:ZENVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 15,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Zenvia Inc provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc is based in S?O PAULO.

