Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.63. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zeta Global shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 137,192 shares.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZETA. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Zeta Global by 1,549.5% during the fourth quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,181,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,519,000 after buying an additional 5,806,578 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,560,000. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,682,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Zeta Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $18,664,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 8,112,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,208 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.16 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 101.48% and a negative net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

About Zeta Global

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Articles

