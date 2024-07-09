ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,333.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $25.20 to $26.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.20 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $28.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

