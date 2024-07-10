10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $18.25, but opened at $16.69. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft now has a $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $55.00. 10x Genomics shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 786,507 shares traded.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TXG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.92.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170 over the last three months. 10.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 38.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 94.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 10x Genomics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,903,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,270,000 after purchasing an additional 354,921 shares during the last quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $984,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The firm had revenue of $141.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

