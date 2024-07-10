10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Trading Down 2.9% on Analyst Downgrade

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.9% on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock. 10x Genomics traded as low as $17.92 and last traded at $17.92. 228,097 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,517,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.45.

TXG has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on 10x Genomics from $52.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 10x Genomics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.23.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,618,276.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,087 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $99,314.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,506,336.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $118,511.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,641 shares in the company, valued at $21,618,276.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,900 shares of company stock valued at $289,170. 10.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in 10x Genomics by 501.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.84.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.50). The company had revenue of $141.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.24 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 30.85% and a negative net margin of 42.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

