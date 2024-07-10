12,135 Shares in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 19.2% in the first quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 25,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of NiSource by 16.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of NiSource by 14.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 446,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after buying an additional 57,098 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of NiSource by 11.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 59,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,247,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 3,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total transaction of $104,626.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,584.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on NI shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NiSource from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of NiSource in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on NiSource from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

NiSource Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NI opened at $28.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. NiSource Inc. has a one year low of $22.86 and a one year high of $29.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 14.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NiSource Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.28%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

