13,365 Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Bought by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,691,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,065,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,773,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 93,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 13,482 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.61 and a 52 week high of $30.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.52 and its 200 day moving average is $22.87.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 18.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Veracyte from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $694,631.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Karin Eastham sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,631.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Muna Bhanji sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $78,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $469,493.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,909 shares of company stock valued at $163,382 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

