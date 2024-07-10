14,460 Shares in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KLG. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Canal Insurance CO bought a new stake in WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas cut WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.95.

WK Kellogg Price Performance

KLG opened at $16.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. WK Kellogg Co has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.83 million. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WK Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

WK Kellogg Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

Featured Articles

