2,294 Shares in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC) Acquired by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GBTC. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $942,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.47 and a 200-day moving average of $51.99. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $65.61.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

