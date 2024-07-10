2,778 Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.35. 7,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,071. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.43. The company has a market capitalization of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $183.76 and a twelve month high of $246.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.