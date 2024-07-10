319 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Purchased by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 303,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 33,821 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 112,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 25,683 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TTWO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.09.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TTWO opened at $149.36 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.34 and a 1 year high of $171.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($17.09). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.12, for a total transaction of $36,432.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,724,591.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total value of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,909,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

