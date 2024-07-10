393,894 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 393,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,059,000. Braidwell LP grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 5,040,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,778 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Maravai LifeSciences by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,955,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,357,000 after buying an additional 810,957 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 659,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,594,000 after buying an additional 416,876 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3,349.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 410,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,556,000 after buying an additional 398,306 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

Maravai LifeSciences Price Performance

MRVI opened at $7.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 11.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.64. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $13.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.84 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a negative net margin of 47.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 9,940,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.81, for a total value of $97,520,954.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,150,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,671,549.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRVI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.44.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases worldwide. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

