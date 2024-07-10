428 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter worth about $182,500,000. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 291.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 1,741,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,140 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter worth about $65,674,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 255.4% during the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 756,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,256,000 after acquiring an additional 543,942 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Planet Fitness by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,837,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,118,000 after acquiring an additional 516,790 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on PLNT. StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, June 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $72.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.60. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 140.14% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

