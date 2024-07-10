4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.63.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FDMT. Barclays started coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling at 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other 4D Molecular Therapeutics news, CEO David Kirn sold 12,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $298,683.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,153 shares in the company, valued at $24,466,434.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Scott Bizily sold 4,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $90,737.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,102.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,678 shares of company stock valued at $479,003. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDMT. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 702.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 359.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $22.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 2.83. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.44 and a 12 month high of $36.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.90.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 million. On average, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Company Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

