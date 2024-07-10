5,750 Shares in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Purchased by Capstone Investment Advisors LLC

Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Summit Materials by 89.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 89,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 42,344 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter valued at $404,000. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 41.8% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Summit Materials by 22.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,313 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE SUM opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.15. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.98 and a 52 week high of $44.89.

Insider Activity at Summit Materials

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $773.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Summit Materials’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Jason Kilgore sold 50,589 shares of Summit Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total value of $2,034,183.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,437,932.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Summit Materials from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on Summit Materials from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.08.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

