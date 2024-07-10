6,392 Shares in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM) Bought by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRM. Pennant Investors LP grew its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Pennant Investors LP now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. Pennant Select LLC purchased a new position in Perimeter Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $2,645,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Perimeter Solutions by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,454,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after buying an additional 511,188 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,917,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after acquiring an additional 399,409 shares during the period. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP lifted its position in Perimeter Solutions by 278.8% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 393,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 289,348 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on Perimeter Solutions from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Perimeter Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of PRM opened at $7.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.44. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a one year low of $2.79 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.83 and a beta of 1.96.

Perimeter Solutions (NYSE:PRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.04). Perimeter Solutions had a positive return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $59.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jorge Valladares acquired 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

About Perimeter Solutions

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Specialty Products. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

