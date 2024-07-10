832 Shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 832 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,815,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264,043 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,275,127 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $554,849,000 after purchasing an additional 680,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,814,819 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $507,426,000 after purchasing an additional 600,002 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $266,538,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,356,682 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $263,602,000 after acquiring an additional 633,028 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LVS shares. Macquarie dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of LVS opened at $41.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.20 and a 12 month high of $61.25.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

