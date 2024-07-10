AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get AB Volvo (publ) alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VLVLY

AB Volvo (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:VLVLY opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.19. AB Volvo has a 12 month low of $19.26 and a 12 month high of $30.14. The firm has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. AB Volvo (publ) had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.66%. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AB Volvo will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB Volvo (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, the United States, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company provides heavy-duty trucks for long-haulage and construction work and light-duty trucks for distribution purposes under the Volvo, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and chassis under the Prevost and Volvo Bus brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AB Volvo (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Volvo (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.