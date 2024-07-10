Absolute Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,448 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,943,773 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,973,432,000 after acquiring an additional 596,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Visa by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,895,788 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,659,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after acquiring an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,524,329 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,725,079,000 after acquiring an additional 141,566 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,959,322.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on V
Visa Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE:V traded down $4.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,796,328. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $273.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.01. The company has a market capitalization of $477.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.68 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Major Acquisition: Aerospace Powerhouse Buys Its Key Supplier
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 5 Best Short-Term Stocks to Consider Investing In
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- One of the Top Food Stocks to Own: Delivering Outstanding Growth
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.