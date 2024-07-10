Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

AXDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.57. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $8.72.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Accelerate Diagnostics stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,354,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,530 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. owned 6.25% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

