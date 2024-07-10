Acreage (OTCMKTS:ACRDF) Shares Up 1.7%

Acreage Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACRDF – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 17,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Acreage Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31.
About Acreage
Acreage Holdings, Inc operates in cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in cultivating and processing cannabis plants; manufacturing branded consumer products; distributing cannabis flower and manufactured products; and retailing dosable cannabis products to consumers. The company's products appeal to medical and adult recreational use customers.
