Adient (NYSE:ADNT) PT Lowered to $27.00

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ADNT. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Adient from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Adient from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adient from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adient from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Get Adient alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADNT

Adient Price Performance

Shares of ADNT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,629. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Adient has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $46.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.04.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Adient had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Adient will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Adient

In other Adient news, Director Peter Carlin sold 4,207 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.90, for a total value of $121,582.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adient by 2.0% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Adient by 44.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 6.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Adient by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.