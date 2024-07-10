ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.74

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.74 and last traded at $11.59, with a volume of 208258 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

ADMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -598.00 and a beta of 0.55.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $1,072,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the first quarter worth $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADMA Biologics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 15,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

