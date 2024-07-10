ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Shares Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $10.00 to $15.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ADMA Biologics traded as high as $12.03 and last traded at $11.97. Approximately 169,597 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,820,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.64.

ADMA has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ADMA Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.25.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ADMA Biologics

Insider Activity at ADMA Biologics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

In other news, CEO Adam S. Grossman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total value of $1,072,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,081,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,313,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,781,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 336,190 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 9,222,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,686,000 after purchasing an additional 118,342 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,892,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,514,000 after purchasing an additional 840,761 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the first quarter worth about $17,221,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,636,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 27,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average of $7.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 5.21.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $81.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About ADMA Biologics

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.