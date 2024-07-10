Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Price Down 1% After Analyst Downgrade

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Tuesday after KeyCorp lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $220.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Advanced Micro Devices traded as low as $174.70 and last traded at $176.95. 21,734,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 64,291,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $178.69.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.50.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,794,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,133,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,288 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,675,684 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,079,674,000 after buying an additional 2,553,392 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,426,529,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $286.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.44, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

