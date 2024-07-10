Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Stock Price Up 4%

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.40 and last traded at $3.37. 38,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 859,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.79.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $879.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David A. Peacock purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.79 per share, for a total transaction of $111,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,320,396 shares in the company, valued at $6,473,904.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADV. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Advantage Solutions by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

