Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV Buys 1,717 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,953 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 2,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Apple by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 126,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,721,000 after acquiring an additional 6,576 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,211 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 669,295 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $114,590,000 after acquiring an additional 10,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 84,601 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $228.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $199.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.66. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.07 and a 52 week high of $229.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. Apple had a net margin of 26.31% and a return on equity of 148.33%. The firm had revenue of $90.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $110.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.55%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 59,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total transaction of $10,188,879.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,944 shares in the company, valued at $84,378,155.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 53,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total transaction of $9,262,139.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,768,046.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,355 shares of company stock worth $34,771,329. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Melius Research raised their target price on shares of Apple from $227.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.29.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

