Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,520 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $90,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,585,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $90,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,585,418.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,313,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 424,322 shares of company stock valued at $62,714,456. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Stock Down 0.2 %

Airbnb stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.16. 230,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,345,271. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.24 and a 1 year high of $170.10. The firm has a market cap of $98.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 39.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler Companies raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

