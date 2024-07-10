Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alamo Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Alamo Group Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ALG stock opened at $164.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $184.66 and a 200 day moving average of $201.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.04. Alamo Group has a twelve month low of $157.74 and a twelve month high of $231.40.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $425.59 million during the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 12.3 EPS for the current year.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.25%.

Institutional Trading of Alamo Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after buying an additional 119,636 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the first quarter worth approximately $12,844,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 19.9% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 320,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,223,000 after purchasing an additional 53,195 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 172,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,346,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 301.3% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 52,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 39,384 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

