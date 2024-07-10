Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) dropped 6.5% on Tuesday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $124.00 to $109.00. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Albemarle traded as low as $91.24 and last traded at $92.66. Approximately 2,349,545 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 3,063,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.15.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Albemarle from $170.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Albemarle from $168.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.95.

In other Albemarle news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USCF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.00.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). Albemarle had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.18%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

